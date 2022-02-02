Third Time Lucky – MHD XXI Rescheduled for March

Mark Dunlop will be hoping it’s a case of third time lucky when it comes to MHD’s 21st Party.

The promoter has confirmed the MHD XXI card, which was initially scheduled for November of last year, then January of this year is back on and will take place in March.

The Dinner show has been reset for Saturday, March 19 and the Europa Hotel.

Exciting young prospect Colm Murphy [1-0] looks like he will top the bill while the undefeated John Cooney [5(1)-0], and the returning Matthew Fitzsimons [5(2)-1(1)] also appear.

Opponents have yet to be confirmed for any of the participants but all will be grateful to see action early in 2022.

Tony Nellens and Conor Cooke were both slated for the original card and it remains to be seen if either will end long sabbaticals on the rescheduled bill. Eric Donovan [14(8)-1(1)] was down to top the January card but has bigger fish to fry having secured a Sky Sports and ESPN broadcast fight against two time Olympic gold medal winner Robeisy Ramirez [8 (4)-1]

Murphy appeared on the last September MHD card and put in one of the more impressive recent debuts over six – and looks set to entertain his big following again.

Fitzsimons will be looking to reintroduce himself to the pro scene in his first fight since February 2020 while Cooney will look to continue his somewhat under-the-radar but very impressive pro start. Rumour suggests exciting young MHD prospect Conor Quinn may also make his Belfast debut on the card.