‘They Out Smarted Us’ – Pete Taylor Gives Honest Assessment of Gary Cully Defeat

Pete Taylor has given a very honest assessment of Gary Cully’s shock defeat to Jose Felix Jr.

The Dublin-based coach admits he and his team were ‘outsmarted by’ the crafty power punching Mexican.

The respected trainer says the Mexican’s team came to the 3Arena ring armed with the perfect game plan and whats more they executed it to perfection.

The former Bray BC boss says Felix and co knew the pressure to impress married with the confidence an impressive knockout streak brings could lead to over-exuberance on ‘The Diva’s’ part.

As a result, the fighter who went gungho against Tyrone McKenna, took a patient even negative approach, knowing it would give him the chance to land big.

“The tactics were brilliant, they were spot on,” Taylor told Irish-boxing.com. “They knew that Gary had been blasting everyone out, so the crowd gets a little bit restless, so you start hurrying your work a little bit too much. He expected that and all I can say is it was a brilliant game plan. They outsmarted us at the end of the day.”

Taylor also admitted having coached ‘The Mighty Celt’ to a win over the Mexican complacency may have played a part.

“There was probably a little bit of complacency there,” he adds honestly. “Tyrone had beaten him, so you think you’ve got his number. Even as a coach, you think you’ve got his number but it was a great game plan by them.”

Although he is a fighter that looks to welcome, even thrive, under the spotlight, Taylor feels the fact his homecoming and proposed breakout party came on such a huge card got to the Naas fighter.

“I think the occasion got to all the Irish fighters, all of a sudden you’ve 10,000 people shouting out for you. The build-up was different from anything Gary has seen before and I think he just felt the pressure,” he comments before suggesting the Sarto star will have to fight his desire to impress somewhat in certain fights moving forward.

“It’s experience and patience. You’ve got to do what Floyd Mayweather did against Maidana. You don’t care if the crowd are booing you, you have to win the fight. Make the fight boring if you have to because he punches. It’s easy enough to say that in hindsight but when you are on a winning streak and banging everyone out yourself..”

Taylor, who also coaches Tyrone McKenna, Sean McComb, Luke Keeler and Paul Ryan, believes the six-foot-plus lightweight has learnt his lessons, and is confident he will bounce back.

“That will never happen Gary again, you learn more from them losses, it’s an invaluable experience and he’ll come back stronger,” he continues before hitting out at those who questioned the southpaw post the reverse.

“It’s easy to kick someone when they are down but nobody realises the pressure he was under and he’s never had that kind of a build-up before.”