‘The saga continues’ – Dennis Hogan keeps career alive with Browne win

“The saga continues,” after Dennis Hogan registered victory in Sydney this morning.

The two-weight world title challenger outpointed Tommy Browne with relative ease on the Tszyu v Inoue PPV bill at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park.

The shut out points win saw the ‘The Hurricane’ end a three-fight losing streak and allowed him have his hand raised for the first time since he defeated Jamie Weetch in December of 2018.

There was nowhere near the degree of hype surrounding the midweek fight as there was surrounding Hogan’s world title fights with Jaime Munguia and Jermall Charlo or his recent domestic bash with Australia’s new star and Wednesday bill topper Tim Tszyu.

However, the six-rounder with former world title challenger Browne was just as important and was high stakes in its own right.

Lose this morning and the Kildare man would have called it a day, indeed victory without reaching the performance levels he expects of himself and Hogan may have exited stage left.

He managed to claim a 60-54 points win without having to move through the gears, keeping alive his career and world title ambitions as a result.

The Brisbane based Irish fighter started well off the jab and wasn’t too long about finding his rhythm. As the fight progressed the left hook came into play more and he twice hurt his foe in the fifth.

By the final bell, it was clear he won every round and registered a very important win in a manner that suggests he has more to offer.

“He’s [Browne] a tough competitor. He’s just a great bloke and that’s what I love about this sport,” Hogan said in the ring after the fight.

“I truly meant that [this was make or break for me]… victory tonight means I take another step towards the world title again.

“The saga continues.”

The win means Hogan improves to 29-4-1, Browne, who hinted at retiring afterwards slipped to 42-8-2.