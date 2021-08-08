The Great and Good react to Kellie Harrington’s GOLD medal win

It’s been an emotional morning with joyous scenes in Tokyo, Portland row, and sitting rooms all around Ireland.

The nation has celebrated and cried tears of joy along with the latest Olympic hero, Kellie Harrington.

Upon composing themselves the country took to Twitter to share their feelings about the Dubliner’s sensational win over reigning world champion Beatriz Ferreira.

Kellie Harrington beat every style of boxer to win Olympic gold:



Southpaw. Orthodox. Tall and rangey. Slippery and slick. Rampaging human bulldozer.



They threw it all at her and she barely broke stride. Just did her thing.



European, World and Olympic gold. The master boxer. pic.twitter.com/Mm9M4bcz10 — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) August 8, 2021

What a star. Don’t forget, a frontline worker who brought a lot of joy with her videos during the depths of the pandemic. Now Olympic Champion, congratulations @Kelly64kg https://t.co/VLqf172hZG — Andy Lee (@AndyLeeBoxing) August 8, 2021

One of the greatest performances ever produced by an Irish sportsperson, and no bigger stage upon which to do it. Mesmeric brilliance, all hail Kellie Harrington, best in the world ♥️ — Ronan Mullen (@RonanReigns) August 8, 2021

Thanks to Kellie Harrington's gold Ireland finish seventh in the medals table(gold outweights all other colours) Behind GB but ahead of USA, Uzbekistan all every EU country #Olympics2020 — Sean McGoldrick (@SeanMcGoldrick1) August 8, 2021

“I didn’t even think anyone would be up watching”



Kellie Harrington reacts as @RTEsport’s @jacquihurley shows her the scenes from home as she boxed her way home to Olympic gold 🥇🇮🇪



What a moment… We’re not crying, we just have something in our eye… #TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/EmCzwdPLYC — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) August 8, 2021

What a magical sporting moment for our little country. 🥇💚🇮🇪☘💪🏻 https://t.co/N79kW9jJ93 — Eric Lilywhite Lightning Donovan (@ericdonovanbox) August 8, 2021

When it really mattered she boxed the best round of her life

That’s what the top 1% of athletes do

It’s what the elite do

A role model for so many young people in our country

So fortunate to witness this live https://t.co/7FMU7gIBq9 — emmet (@emmetbrennan91) August 8, 2021

The happiest family in Dublin! Amazing atmosphere on Portland Row early this morning! WELL DONE @Kelly64kg !!! #kellieharrington #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/BUxVdwaeXo — Tommy Dickson Inpho (@TommyDD97) August 8, 2021

Kellie Harrington. Wow ! 🇮🇪☘️👍💚. X — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) August 8, 2021

I am so so happy and proud this morning. @Kelly64kg what an amazing fight! Enjoy the celebrations, welcome to the club champ 🇮🇪☘️🥊 — michael carruth (@michaelcarruth2) August 8, 2021

Congratulations to our Ireland's newest Olympic Champion @Kelly64kg a legend and an amazing woman. #proud 🙌🏼💚🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/aieWkAekPQ — Eric Lilywhite Lightning Donovan (@ericdonovanbox) August 8, 2021

Olympic Champion @Kelly64kg 🏆🥇 well done team, proud son moment known my da has helped Kel achieve her goal! 💥🥊💚 https://t.co/V0qS4Ipo9O — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) August 8, 2021

The entire population of Portland Row ran the length of the street when Kellie's hand was raised in the ring, to congratulate her family.



2 things said by everyone this morning; Kellie is the nicest person you could meet, and they never doubted she'd do it. @VirginMediaNews pic.twitter.com/84BAGENdDj — Rob O'Hanrahan (@RobOHanrahan) August 8, 2021