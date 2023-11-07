‘The Future of British Boxing’ backs Paddy Donovan to be a Superstar

A fast-rising British star has backed Paddy Donovan to become a ‘massive’ star.

Boxxer’s favourite prospect Adam Azim has been working with Donovan ahead of his bid to win a European title in just his tenth fight – and has been more than impressed.

The pair have shared the sparring ring at McGuigan’s Gym in the lead-up to the 21-year-old Brit’s November 18 European light welterweight title fight with Franck Petitjean.

Rumour suggests the spars were world-level technical masterclasses. Azim has suggested as much on a number of occasions last week and believes ‘The Real Deal’ will live up to his ring moniker.

The fighter Ben Shalom labels a ‘freak’ that world-level fighters are afraid of has backed the Andy Lee-trained southpaw to be a great Irish boxing star.

“Paddy Donovan has been helping me out throughout this whole camp. He’s an exceptional fighter, very classy. It’s great sparring because we are both counterpunchers, so we are in the centre of the ring working on a lot of stuff,” the Shane McGuigan trained fighter said.

“I had him in for two weeks and it’s a honour to have him in because he is a great fighter. I respect him. He is going to do massive things in the sport and for Ireland.”

Azim is also great work for the former underage amateur standout who has a big fight of his own coming up.

The Limerick stylist is set for an intriguing Ireland versus England clash on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s rematch with Chantelle Cameron in Dublin on November 25.

The 24-year-old takes another progressive step forward when he fights English champion Danny Ball on the high profile card.