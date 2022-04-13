Suddenly Busy – New fight date for Tony McGlynn

Tony McGlynn is the first fighter confirmed for a fight night in Scotland that looks set to be very heavily Irish influenced.

‘Golden Balls’ will trade leather against a yet to be confirmed fighter in Glasgow next month.

Confirming the news online the Crumlin BC graduate said: “Back over to Scotland the 7th of May to go 4-0, all about staying busy this year keep the fights coming.”

It’s positive news for the Pete Taylor-trained fighter as he looks to get active this year.

McGlynn ended a two-year absence from the ring in Scotland, a country providing a lot of Irish fighters with work of late, with victory over Gary Maguire in March and returns as early as next month.

The card which appears to be promoted by Sam Kynoch/Probellum looks like it could provide a platform for a host of Irish fighters to get work. It’s understood more Irish names will be confirmed on the bill in the coming days and weeks.