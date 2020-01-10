Taylor claims Cylcone Promotions were in breach of contract

It’s not quite Stormzy Wiley beef- but Josh Taylor hit back and had his say on the Cyclone promotions split.

After a day where both Top Rank and MTK Global’s conformation they’d signed the unified light welterweight world champion was met by a Cyclone statement, Taylor felt he had to come out and speak up.

Cylcone, who are headed by Irish boxing legend and Hall of Fame fighter Barry McGuigan, released a statement claiming “Josh Taylor is under an exclusive worldwide promotional contract with Cyclone Promotions.’

It has been suggested since, that just like they have done with Carl Frampton, that the promotional outfit may go to court with regard to the matter.

However, Taylor took to Twitter to suggest there would be no case to answer and express disappointment, that the team, that lead him to world title and WBSS success wouldn’t let him move without drama.

The Scot claims he was able to terminate his contract because of ‘various breaches of contract’.

He claims breaches relating to ‘conflict of interest on the part of the promoter’ opened the door for him to explore promotional options, which he did.

“While I acknowledge and appreciate the role that Cyclone has played in my career to date, three weeks ago I terminated my promotional agreement with Cyclone as a result of various breaches of contract including, in particular, breaches relating to a conflict of interest on the part of the promoter,” he continued.

“That allowed me to search for a new promoter, which I have found in Top Rank. I wanted to part ways amicably and without resorting to court proceedings [and] I thought and hoped the McGuigans would feel the same way given the litigation they are involved in with other fighters.

“I hope all of us can now move on in a positive way concentrating on things which advance us all.”

