Strap Season – Sean McComb secures title shot

Sean McComb will challenge for the WBO European lightweight title next Saturday night.

‘The Public Nuisance’ was linked to a domestic title fight and an intriguing match up with Lee Reeves of late – but instead faces a continental clash against an opponent from further afield on the Michael Conlan undercard.

The Belfast talent will trade leather with Zsolt Osadan [23(15)-0-1] on the stacked SSE Arena fight night on December 10.

It’s another noteworthy clash on what promises to be an entertaining bill. Osadan, 27, has more wins than McComb has fights, indeed he has knocked out more people than the Holy Trinity graduate has shared the ring with.

The Slovakian drew his debut and has won the 23 fights that followed and will come to Belfast full of confidence as a result.

However, McComb may still be deemed favourite, especially considering he has bigger names and better fighters on his record.

Osadan has five wins over debutants and only five wins over fighters with winning records, while the Belfast man has beaten the likes of Renald Gardio, Mauro Maximiliano Godoy and Ronnie Clarke.

Interestingly enough they both beat Ramiro Blanco in their last fight.

It’s a second chance for southpaw McComb to get his hands on professional silverware following his unsuccessful Commonwealth tilt against Gavin Gwyne last year.

Show promoter and Conlan Boxing boss man, Jamie Conlan confirmed the news when talking to Boxing Tickets NI on Sunday.

The title bout joins a very strong card topped by Michael Conlan versus French veteran Karim Guerfi and includes potentially entertaining clashes between Tyrone McKenna and Liam Taylor as well as a BUI Celtic title fight between champion Graham McCormack and Fearghus Quinn.