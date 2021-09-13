Stevie McKenna Wants Big Benn Bout

Stevie McKenna [9(8)-0] issued another call out to Conor Benn after extending his unbeaten start to pro life.

The manner of victory changed as the Monaghan welter was brought the distance for the first time but the result remained the same, as did his Benn conviction.

Speaking after his shut-out rather than knockout win over Moussa Gary live on Channel 5, McKenna name-dropped the high profile Matchroom fighter.

“I want to build my fan base even more. I want to get Conor Benn,” he said. “That’s the fight I want. It’s a fight the fans would love to see,” he added before stressing he also wants silverware.

“I want to stay busy and build towards a title.”

The six-round shut-out was McKenna’s first points win and ended his KO streak. Many argue the step-up opposition and the rounds would benefit the Hennessy fighter’s progression – and the fighter himself seems to agree.

The early night lover was able to look at the positives and didn’t mourn the loss of his 100 percent knockout ratio.

“I didn’t get the knockout, but I wanted a good fight.

“The opponent came to fight and came to win. Most of my fights have finished pretty early, but I’m prepared to go the distance – I’d do 12 rounds tomorrow.

“I feel great. It was a great fight, just what I needed. I’m looking forward to plenty more fights like that, thrilling fights.

“That was a tough guy in six rounds. I’m looking forward to bigger and better fights. He was awkward, diving in a lot. I had to adapt and do my thing. I’m always prepared to go the distance. I was just getting warmed up and I was enjoying it,” he said before noting he won’t be able to blow everyone away.

CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING SKYDOME ARENA, COVENTRY PIC;LAWRENCE LUSTIG WELTERWEIGHT CONTEST STEPHEN McKENNA v MOUSSA GARY

“There are guys out there who can take my punching.”

The six rounds were not lacking in terms of excitement. McKenna’s aggressive style certainly makes for good watching and the fact he got tagged once or twice made for a good fight.

Speaking after the TV broadcast bout, the Sheer Sports fighter was happy he put on a show, it seems he values excitement most.

“I just love entertainment,” he continued.

“No one wants to see boring fights. I’m always there to put on an entertaining fight,” he adds before promising fans the sequels will be more action-packed.

“There is way more to come. I haven’t shown anything yet really.”