Stevie McKenna Promises Excitement After Being Added to a SKy Sports Card

KO loving Stevie McKenna [11(10)-0] is promising excitement after securing a slot on a big Boxxer Card.

‘The Hitman’ will fight for the first time this year on the Chris Billam-Smith vs Issac Chamberlain Fight card on July 30th in Bournemouth.

The entertaining seek and destroy Monaghan operator confirmed as much online today and assured he will entertain on the Sky Sports broadcast bill.

“I’m excited to announce that I have been added to the Chris Billam-Smith vs Issac Chamberlain Fight Card on July 30th in Bournemouth.

I promise to bring an exciting show,” he said.

— Stevie McKenna (@stevie_mckenna) July 20, 2022

The fight will be the Smithborough fighter’s first this year and his first since he stopped Jack Ewbank in December of last year.

An opponent has yet to be confirmed but for now, the Hennessy Sports fighter will be just happy to have a date and a big platform from which to show off his aggressive fan-friendly style.

The more vocal of the two McKenna brothers – Aaron McKenna made his Sky and Boxxer debut last month – may also enjoy fight week and the chance to goad Florian Marku some more.

McKenna has called out the Albanian numerous times previous and the fact he fights on a platform Marku populates regularly won’t be lost on him.