Steven Donnelly accuses ‘scared’ Caoimhin Agyarko of ‘talking nonsense’ again

Steven Donnelly [8(3)-0] claims Caoimhin Agyarko [6(3)-0] is afraid to fight him.

The former amateur rivals have never really seen eye to eye and reignited their personal feud over the weekend.

Donnelly claimed he was offered the chance to fight Agyarko on the proposed Carl Frampton versus Jamel Herring bill this Summer, only for ‘Black Thunder’ to claim that wasn’t the case.

The Queensbury Promotions middleweight says he is open to the fight, but told Irish-boxing.com he may have something more significant lined up.

Ultimate Boxxer winner, Donnelly has a different perspective and thinks his former Ulster Senior Championship’s rival is afraid to fight him.

The Ballymena man suggests the Belfast fighter knows he would suffer defeat if they were to share the ring for a second time.

“I would be up for that fight now of course,” Donnelly told Irish-boxing.com.

“But I’m not desperate for it. To be honest it’s just the same old crap being talked. I finished all the talking in the ring and for all the public to see,” he adds referencing the pairs Ulster Championships semi final, which he won in 2017.

“He’s not up for it at all. He puts on a front on social media but deep down he’s scared of me and knows I would beat him. Trust me on that one.”

It’s not the first time the pair have shared words. There is genuine bad blood between and Donnelly revealed where he thinks that stems from: “The bad blood came from him talking nonsense in the paper years ago about sparring.

“I sparred him in Jordanstown in front of John Conlan and everyone seen the real story.”

Olympian, Donnelly has eight years on Agyarko and it must have been referenced in their verbal sparring, as the the 31-year-old was keen to dismiss age as any form of negative.

“He’s only starting out and he’s young as he says. He will use my age as an excuse to say I want [the fight] more. The thing is I’ve an engine bigger than guys 10 years younger. If it was made I wouldn’t lose that’s all I know. I get stronger as each round goes on, so I’d say I’d get him out of there probably to the body as well.”

The Agyarko fight doesn’t look like it will happen – this Summer at least- but Donnelly is mandatory for the Irish title and is in line to face the winner of Craig McCarthy and Chris Blaney, which plays out in Waterford on May 9.

That is a fight he is more than open to, but he honestly admits he isn’t too sure as to what 2020 holds for him. Indeed, the straight talking fighter suggests he feels like he is in some form of limbo.

“Not too sure what I have lined up. I’m currently in Warsaw sparring Kamikaze Szeremeta and Fiodor Chazynksi. Both are very good. Kamil fight’s Golovkin next, so it’s good sparring.

“It is good to be mandatory for the Irish. It’s a fight that could come in handy when the time comes.

“To be honest I don’t know what way my career is heading at the minute. A lot of the time I think of calling it a day. So at the minute I’m just ticking along and we will see what happens.”