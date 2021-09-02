Snoop Dogg fan Jono Carroll to perform alongside the Rap Icon on Thriller card

Jono Carroll will get the chance to perform alongside one of his music idols on a star-studded Triller card on September 11.

The super featherweight competes in what looks like the most legitimate bout on the Triller Legends II card, taking on American Andy Vences on a STAPLES Centre hosted bill that includes the return of boxing legend, ‘The Golden Boy’ Oscar de la Hoya versus former UFC superstar Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort.

The co-featured bout pits UFC legends, Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva vs Tito Ortiz in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing match whole former heavyweight and cruiserweight world champion David ‘The Hayemaker’ Haye fights the very rich Joe Fournier.

However, Carroll, who could steal the show in a fight that looks like it could have world title ramifications after both he and his opponent were pushed into the WBA top 10 this week, will be more star-struck if he gets to meet Snoop Dogg.

Triller, who ran a rap battle on the New York card populated light heavyweights Joe Ward and Matthew Tinker recently, have confirmed the September 11 event will also have musical acts one of which will be Snoop Doggy Dogg.

Triller confirmed: “Headlining the night of special entertainment will be two icons whose resumes need no explaining as Los Angeles icon and rap star, Snoop Dogg will perform with the legendary Marvin Gaye.

“In Celebration of Mexican Independence week two of the best Latin performers in the world, Anitta, Brazil’s most famous popstar and Puerto Rico’s chart-topping next generation reggaeton star, LUNAY will also perform live on the big Legends II stage.

Genter De Zona, the multi-Grammy award-winning Cuban reggaetón duo, Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcolm, will open the evenings entertainment with a medley of their greatest hits. And you won’t want to miss the amazing musical tribute ‘Dear Amy’ to music icon Amy Winehouse.”

While securing the win will be ‘King Kong’s’ sole objective, the Dublin livewire will no doubt rejoice in sharing a card with the rapper.

Snoop has provided comentary for Triller cards to date – and the former world champion was keen to meet him when he was orginally meant to face Vences before the June date was cancelled.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com at the time the southpaw said: “I have been a Snoop Dogg fan since I was a baby. My Da’s been rocking that, my uncles and everyone else, we’ve all been massive Snoop Dogg fans, just to see him face to face and take a picture and everything is amazing.

“I’ll make him and fan now and we can be future friends. I’m sure he will be a fan after this fight. Anyone that watches this show and likes boxing will be a fan after the performance I put in, best believe that.”