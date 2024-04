Six Irish Boxers Shoot For Silver on Fantastic Friday

Six Team Ireland boxers will shoot for silver on what promises to be a fantastic Friday for Irish boxing.

Grace Conway, Ava Henry, Kyla Doyle, Tadgh O’Donnell, Ryan Jenkins and Adam Olaniyan will all vie to upgrade their European Youth medals on semi-final day in Croatia.

First up, in Bout 3 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session is Conway. The European Junior silver medal winner boxes Madalina Grabucea of Italy for silver and a place in the 52kg finals.

In Bout 7 of the same ring and session, Team Co-Captain 63kg Henry contests against Poland’s Kinga Krowka to change the colour of her medal.

In the subsequent bout, Bout 8, Doyle meets Italy’s Annamaria Del Giorno in the 66kg semi-final.

In Ring A’s Evening Session, 71kg O’Donnell faces an intriguing Ireland versus England battle as he faces John Joe Carrigan in the final four.

In Ring B’s Bout 6, 63.5kg Jenkins boxes Ukraine’s Artur Kuzmenko for a final slot, while team Co-Captain, 92+kg Olaniyan also meets opposition from Ukraine in the form of Oleksandr Sliesariev.

Afternoon Sessions begin at 1pm, and Evening Sessions at 5.30pm.

Team

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin

50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.

52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth

54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford

63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim

51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin

54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin

57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.

60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath

67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Amanda Spencer

Coach: Garry Kehoe

Coach: Ralph McKay

R&J: Stephen Kelly

