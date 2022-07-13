Serious TV Interest in Eric Donovan’s EU Title Fight

Eric Donovan [15(8)-2(2)] could bring big-time boxing back to the box.

Irish-boxing.com understands terrestrial tv stations are among those who have expressed an interest in broadcasting his EU title fight later this year.

The EBU last week confirmed MHD Promotions won the purse bids and thus the right to promote the Kildare fighter’s mandated EBU EU featherweight title fight with Khalil El Hadri [13(7)-1(0)] last week.

Rumour has Mark Dunlop putting that fight on the top of an Autumn card possibly at Belfast’s Ulster Hall and it’s understood there is strong TV interest in the event.

In fact, Irish-boxing.com understands terrestrial tv stations have joined some online platforms in inquiring about broadcasting the fight.

Speaking previously to Irish-boxing.com, Donovan was adamant the scrap would make for essential viewing and is worthy of a prime-time TV slot.

“I think it would be a fantastic opportunity for a terrestrial TV station,” said the fighter with cross-over credentials.

“You’ve got the reigning Irish Champion vs the reigning French Champion in a scheduled 12-round fight for the Continental European Title! That’s definitely got to be worthy of a TV broadcast. But we’ll have to wait and see how things go after the purse bids on July 6th.”

RTÉ pundit, Donovan topped the last pro bill aired on national tv in Ireland when he beat Stephen McAfee to claim the Irish featherweight title live on TG4 in March of 2019.

Speaking when it was confirmed his team had won the purse bids, Donovan said: “Just this morning my manager Mark Dunlop informed me that my team of the most amazing sponsors and backers have won the purse bids to host the EU European Title fight in Ireland. It has always been my dream to fight for a continental title but to have it in my own country is just absolutely brilliant.”