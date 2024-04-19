Sean McComb warns Arnold Barboza after massive Ryan Garcia distraction

Sean McComb says he won’t help Arnold Barboza Jr get over the disappointment of Ryan Garcia being allowed to fight.

Indeed, the Belfast stylist is confident he’ll pile onto the Golden Boy fighter’s misery at the Barclay’s Centre in Brooklyn, New York tomorrow.

‘The Public Nuisance’ faces the American in a defacto world title eliminator but speaking in fight week has noted he isn’t the fighter Baroboza wanted to fight.

In fact, the Holy Trinity graduate wonders if he is the fighter Barboza has prepared to fight.

The 32-year-old Los Angeles native was effectively on stand-by for the main event and talked regularly about his willingness to replace Garcia if, for whatever reason, he pulled out of tomorrow’s headline act.

Baraboza discussed it regularly in the build-up and it’s said replacing Garcia and boxing Devin Haney, if needed, was part of his contract.

When Garcia came in three pounds overweight, Baraboza’s hopes would have been raised, but his fellow Golden Boy fighter will still fight tomorrow.

McComb believes that scenario plays into his hands, purposely wondering out loud if it affected Barboza’s prep and if he is now disappointed not to be in a mega fight.

“I’ve been watching and all the talk is about Ryan [Garcia]. Arnold has been saying he’s willing to step in if any of the main event fighters have to pull out. Obviously, there was a lot of talk going around that Ryan Garica won’t fight because of his distractions. I think Arnold Barboza was trying indicate to the public and press he was willing to step in if anything was to happen. That’s fair enough but he has a fight with Sean McComb and I hope he hasn’t taken his eyes off what he’s in for.”

And what is Barboza in for? A long night with a fighter that has a skillset beyond any he’s fought before, according to the Irish southpaw.

“I know he’s a great fighter, he’s undefeated and he’s got great skills. I just believe that my style is so unique and my boxing IQ is second to none, so he’s in for a long night.”

Barboza admits stepping in for Garcia was discussed right up until fight week, although he says he never lost focus on McComb.

“It got to the point where I didn’t pay attention to it anymore. I stayed sparring lefties and focused on McComb. I would have only changed focus if they gave me the go-ahead to step in. I’m glad Ryan is fighting, he’s good, he’s ok and he is ready. I’m just excited for my fight.”