Sean Mari and Kelyn Cassidy register Olympic qualifier wins

Sean Mari and Kelyn Cassidy maintained Ireland’s 100 percent start to life at the final Olympic Qualifiers.

The light fly and light heavyweight fighters both followed in Grainne Walsh’s footsteps and recorded victory in their opening bouts in Thailand this morning.

Mari overcame the challenge of Pakistan’s Muhammad Faheem and progressed to the Round of 32 in the light flyweight category.

The Monkstown man getting the nod via a split decision to progress in a talent-packed weight class.

Cassidy’s win came over Germany’s Delil Dadaev in the Round of 64. Both fighters were handed standing counts in the final round of an entertaining fight.The Saviours Crystal man is next in action in Monday’s Afternoon Session.

Six Team Ireland boxers have already qualified: reigning Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, and now double Olympians 57kg Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke. 57kg Jude Gallagher booked his ticket to Paris at the 1st Olympic World Qualifier. 63.5kg Dean Clancy and heavyweight, Jack Marley, qualified at the 2023 European Games.

Team

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.

Photo Credit Joe Walsh