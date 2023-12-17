Savage re-energizes at home of former foe

A brief stint around Irish boxing was enough to re-energize Alen Babic’s ‘boxing spirit’.

‘The Savage’ spent time in the Celtic Warrior gym last week and more than just enjoyed his stay.

The Croat says his few days in Dublin, particularly around Paschal Collins, helped refuel his passion for the sport.

The 33-year-old hasn’t been in the best of places since suffering a first-career defeat to Lukasz Rozanski in April and has been searching for a new coach.

His manager, former world heavyweight title challenger, Dillian Whyte, recommended the home of Spike O’Sullivan, Thomas Carty, Dan O’Sullivan and co.

Babic, a former foe of former Celtic Warrior gym heavyweight Niall Kennedy, was somewhat reluctant but followed his mentor’s advice.

Speaking online he said he was very much glad he did.

“In just a few short days, the Irish managed to bring back my boxing spirit! I didn’t know where or why am I going to Steve and Paschal Collins boxing gym, but I went anyway, (partly out of respect towards @dillianwhyte and the team who recommended them and partly because It is a club of my friend and former opponent @niallbaskennedy , future boxing star @_thomascarty and ufc star @johnnywalker,) so I gave it a go. You know the saying, “When you expect nothing, everything comes to you.” And that’s exactly what followed. It was amazing. My boxing spirit is re-energized, and some new doors opened. As I finish my week in Dublin, tomorrow I’m flying home, a few more coaches to visit, and I’ll make my decision soon enough. Then it’s time to release the savage on a new conquest, one of redemption! Thank you Dublin and all of my savage armada stationed in this beautiful country.”

Savage may return to Dublin and the gym on a more permanent basis but will try out other gyms first.