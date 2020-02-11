Roy Sheahan was on the verge of comeback before things went ‘horribly wrong’

Roy Sheahan was set to give boxing one more go until disaster struck.

The luckless Athy BC graduate had planned to fight for the first time since December 2018 this April but broke his hand.

The super middleweight had an operation, but true to the misfortune theme it didn’t go smooth and he had to go under the knife again yesterday.

It’s not the first time the 35-year-old has suffered a set back.

Sheahan looked on the verge of genuine success when he won Last Man Standing in front of a TV audience of over 300,000.

The former amateur of note beat Jack Cullen, JJ McDonagh and Vladimir Belujsky on the same night in what looked a star is born moment.

However, issues with regard to collecting the €25,000 winners cheque in one instant sitting not only left him somewhat disillusioned with the sport, but meant he had to return to full time labouring.

‘The Joker’ was keen to fight on and evoke the mandatory status the Last Man Standing victory granted him, but didn’t want to trade leather without being able to train full time.

The Kildare man did return to fight on TG4 in Castlebar in December of the same year, but did so as a favour to bill topper Ray Moylette and effectively retired after securing just his fifth pro win.

It has now been revealed he was planning a ring return and had a fight lined up in Ireland for April as well as an bout in American – only for disaster to strike again.

“Things [have] gone horribly wrong for me at the moment,” he explained on social media.

“I was back doing a bit after Christmas and waiting for a good break. I got it when Steven [O’Rourke] my coach rang. I was supposed to fight in April in Ireland and there were talks of America, all great money,” he adds before explaining why he can’t take the fights he was keen on.

“I had a very bad accident a few weeks ago. I have two broken bones in my hand. The first operation didn’t go to plan so had to get another one yesterday.”

It is a heartbreaking scenario for a fighter who obviously feels he has unfinished business in terms of boxing and a fighter who proved he has talent worthy of at least one big opportunity.

However, although he is a bit noncommittal with regard to what he may do ring wise moving forward, he does suggest he is open to fighting again this year, providing his hand allows.

“Hopefully it comes right I don’t know what the outcome will be or if i can box this year or ever again. I just don’t know.

“I am not looking for pity or people to feel bad for me, this is life. I just want people that are asking about boxing to know what I am doing.”