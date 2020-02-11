Chris Blaney claims his worst drew with Craig McCarthy’s best – ‘Ginja Ninja’ confident of rematch victory

The best Craig McCarthy [7(2)-0-1] managed a draw with the worst Chris Blaney [12(3)-2(0)-2] and things will be different come rematch time.

That’s the view of a confident Blaney as the pair ready themselves for a May 16 WIT hosted Ring Kings 2 Irish title bill topper.

The Meath and Waterford middleweights fought for the green belt on December 7 away from the public eye in Whites Hotel Belfast.

A bloody and scrappy fight ended in a draw and the pair get to do it again, but this time in Waterford and in front of a large vocal crowd.

The ‘Ginja Ninja’ argues more than the venue will be different when the duo renew acquaintances.

Ricky Hatton trained Blaney believes he was poor in a poor fight back in December and is confident he will right the wrongs of his performance come May.

The Navan fighter also suggests his Deise rival was at his best in Bolton and as a result won’t be able to improve.

“To be honest I thought it was a shit fight and a bad performance by myself,” Blaney told Irish-boxing.com soon after the fight was officially announced.

“I think with the cut I was worried about it being stopped so I was diving in and the game plan went out the window. Pride took over. We 100% know what to do [for the rematch]. We’ve been working on it since after Christmas so come fight night it will all fall into place. I am very confident,” he continues.

“I knew what he’s about I sparred him so we knew I definitely think that was the best Craig McCarty and a very bad Chris Blaney.”

It took some time for the rematch to be announced, but that seems to have more to do with the logistics of running a show in the south rather either fighter shying away from a meeting.

In fact Blaney reveals they agreed to dance again before the fight was even scored a draw.

“As soon as the bell went and before the result the two of us said in the middle of the ring ‘let’s do this again for the Irish’.

“It’s the fight I want. I have been calling for the Irish title for a while now and it’s finally here.”