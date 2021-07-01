Momentum – Dublin’s Robert Burke building towards “great nights” at home

Robbie Burke’s right hand served a potent reminder on Saturday night that he will be a very big part of domestic Irish boxing in the super middleweight and light heavyweight divisions.

The Dubliner flattened Norbert Magyar with a perfect shot in the opener of their bout on Celtic Clash 11 in Alicante and finished the contest shortly afterwards to bring an almost two-and-a-half year fight hiatus to an end.

Boxing Ireland’s Burke [3(3)-0] is keen to get moving after the relief of his ring return, wanting more rounds and more fights.

The former Elite Championships participant told Irish-Boxing.com how “it was great to get back in the ring, it’s been a long wait.”

“I would have liked a few more rounds but happy with my performance and to get the win. I would have liked to get a few rounds in but this is boxing and one punch can change a fight – and I’d rather be the person giving that punch rather than the one getting the punch!”

“I’d like a six rounder next. We wanted one for this fight but I’ll leave that up to my team and my management to decide.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burkeboy. Irish 🇮🇪 (@burkeitup_fitness)

Burke will return later this year – with two Boxing Ireland shows being planned, the second of which being in his home city of Dublin. Additionally, with lots of family from Tyrone, the prior show in Belfast is also a real possibility.

The 32-year-old is keen to fight at home after three bouts on mainland Europe, outlining how “I’m really looking forward to fighting in Ireland. It’s something I’ve wanted for a long time now and it’s nearly here.”

“I’m back training, I enjoyed the few days off after the fight but I want to keep the momentum going and I’m hoping to get three more fights in by the end of the year. The plan is to get back in there as soon as possible.”

“The support over the last few days has been unreal, I’m very grateful for it. There will be a good crowd with me, with some great nights ahead.”