Return of the Mick – It’s official Michael Conlan set for Feile Fight

It’s official – Michael Conlan [16(8)-0] will make his ring return at the Falls Park on August 6.

The Belfast fan favourite will top a Feile bill for the third year running and will fight for the first time since his dramatic world title defeat to Leigh Wood in March during the festival.

Conlan Boxing and the Feile announced as much yesterday evening.

🥊ANNOUNCEMENT!🥊



RETURN OF THE MICK!



Irish boxing hero @mickconlan11 makes his comeback at Féile an Phobail on Saturday 6th August.



The greatest boxing atmosphere in Ireland!



Ticket details to follow. pic.twitter.com/52kmMBaI4P — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) May 19, 2022

It means fight fans now know the when and where of the Olympic medal winners’ next bout. However, the who remains to be seen.

It’s understood a fight has been agreed and an opponent is locked in but a name has yet to be officially confirmed or shared.

Conlan has confirmed it won’t be Wood and the rematch will have to wait. European featherweight champion Jordan Gill has been mentioned by Jamie Conlan but it’s understood he won’t put his title on the line in Belfast. Kiko Martinez is a name fans have raised but that’s a no go as is Isaac Dogboe it seems.

An opponent will be confirmed shortly and Team Conlan assure it will be one fitting of the occasion.

An undercard has yet to be discussed in any great detail but the fight night could host an EU title shot for super middleweight Padraig McCrory.