Rebel Rousing Callum Walsh believes he is already top-level ready

It’s not a case of out-of-sight out of mind for Callum Walsh when it comes to people from his home county.

A trip to LA to train for the Elite Championships during COVID took a dramatic turn once the now 21-year-old started to spar at the Wild Card Gym.

So impressive was the Rebel County man that Hall of Fame coach Freddie Roach took an interest, as did established fight maker Tom Loeffler and ‘The King’ is now a pro making waves by the sea stateside.

Indeed, Walsh is now seen as one of Irish boxing’s brightest talents, is UFC Fight Pass’s leading boxer, and is Dana White’s latest Irish crush.

However, despite generating huge interest across America’s west coast, Walsh has yet to explode publicity-wise back home, although the people of Cork have been keeping an eye it seems.

“The reaction from the Irish people, the support I got when I was home, people were asking me for pictures,” he told News Ireland podcast The Rocky Road when asked about a recent trip home.

“Everyone was telling me they were watching the fights — it was unbelievable.

“It was an eye-opener to what I’m doing because I’ve been here for so long. When I got home and saw the reaction from the people it was like, ‘Yeah, this is what I’ve always wanted to do’. There’s no better support than the Irish fans. They love it.”

Callum Walsh, the lad's a knockout. 3-0 with fights averaging under a minute. He's on The Rocky Road this week to talk @TomLoeffler1 @FreddieRoach and @danawhitehttps://t.co/s9VhcsFn2i — Kevin Byrne (@KevByrneBox) July 27, 2022

The very considerate Walsh has made sure, that Irish fans who have stayed up until the early hours of the morning to watch his UFC Fight Pass bill toping bouts could get to bed as early as possible by registering three consecutive first-round knockouts.

He’s walked through Earl Henry, Gael Ibarra and Luis Garcia so far, a tougher test in the form of Benjamin Whitaker awaits on Thursday night, as Walsh headlines in Montebello, but the Munster monster isn’t concerned.

Seats for #HollywoodFightNights featuring @KINGCALLUMWALSH sold out for Aug 4. Limited standing room tickets available online or at the door. Make sure to watch this great show on @UFCFightPass if you can’t make it. SRO tickets available at https://t.co/GX1hVc9dL3 pic.twitter.com/Toz5BhyPZf — Tom Loeffler (@TomLoeffler1) August 2, 2022

The Roach trained light middle says he is ready for top-end opponents and is currently going through the process of proving as much to the wider public.

“I’m only 21 years old and I’m already sparring world champions or people who are on the verge of becoming world champions and I’m enough.

“I feel like I’m already heading in the right direction. You can see from the people I am fighting — I am already on a different level to them.

“I should be fighting at the top level already but obviously I need to get up through the rankings and build to that. But I feel I could be there already.”