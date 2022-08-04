Fighting with your boss is a good thing – if you’re Kurt Walker!

Kurt Walker [2(1)-0] says getting violent with his boss has helped him prepare for a massive step up this coming weekend.

The Tokyo Olympian leaps up the levels as he takes on Marcos Gabriel Martinez [18(5)-3(2)] on the SSE Arena-hosted Return of the Mick card on Saturday.

The Canal BC graduate is confident he’ll produce his best pro performance to date and revealed one of his managers has helped ensure that is the case.

The Top Rank-promoted Conlan Boxing-managed Walker has been sparring Saturday’s main attraction, Booth Gym stablemate and one of two brothers that help guide his career, Michael Conlan [Jamie being the other] in the build-up to a big test.

Walker, who has sparred his fellow Antrim man over the years, says it’s perfect prep for a night that got a lot more interesting for him when a former World Youth title challenger was confirmed as his opponent.

“For me, there is no better sparring partner than Michael who is probably one of the best featherweights in the world at the moment. It’s good for him too because I bring stuff to the table that he likes to work on, but especially for me, it’s brilliant. I got good sparring in Marbella with a 16-0 lad from Norway too [Bernardo Angelo Torres]. He’s tough and it was good sparring,” he said when speaking to Conlan Boxing.

⚡️ @KurtWalker7’s hand speed is on another level. pic.twitter.com/DLdoU7kjIk — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 3, 2022

Like Conlan, Walker works under the ‘Dark Lord’ Adam Booth, who guided Andy Lee and Ryan Burnett to world title success and feels he is making pro adjustments with each camp.

“It’s been my best camp to date. I got more detail in the training plan. I’ve been working on mistakes I was making, so I know I’m improving with every camp and I’m happy with that,” he adds before suggesting he has enjoyed life without the vest.

“I’ve enjoyed it, it’s busy being my first year as a pro. I only get home for a few weeks and then I’m doing my camps in England but I’ve enjoyed it. I was amateur for 10 years as an Elite so this is different.”