Rebel Rising – Steven Cairns predicts KO on Cork influenced German card

Steven Cairns [1-0] warns there will be a Rebel rising in Germany tomorrow night.

‘The Irish Takeover’ is predicting a Cork takeover, as he fights alongside Mike ‘The Rebel’ Perez and ‘The Slovak Rebel’ Vladimir Belujsky in Duesseldorf.

The 19-year-old takes on Szilveszter Ajtai [13(7)-20(17)-1] at the Classic Remise, Duesseldorf on a Legacy Sports Management card and is delighted to be going into battle with two men he knows well.

“It’s fantastic to be fighting alongside two other Cork boxers on what is a huge night,” Cairns told Irish-boxing.com. “Between the three of us well will be taking over Düsseldorf on Saturday.”

Cairns, former world title challenger Perez and ‘Big Bad Vlad’ won’t be the only Cork people in the German city, it appears the teens following will help with the invasion.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be out again and to be on such a big show. Having my friends and family there this time will give me even more of a boost to go get the ko this time around,” he continues before getting more specific with regard to the knockout prediction.

“I’m expecting my opponent to bring a good fight on Saturday, but I will win by whatever means possible, but I’m predicting a KO in round 3.”

Legacy Sports seem to be investing time and money into Perez and Cairns and Belujsky could benefit with regular undercard slots on their cards.

The Dave Coldwell managed and trained prospect certainly wants to impress them and all that tune in to watch on Saturday. “It will be live on Fite TV and it’s a big show, so it’s a great opportunity to impress – and I plan to do just that.

The European Schoolboy silver medallist caught the eye on his debut producing a performance beyond his years to defeat the experienced Rafael Castillo in the Pabellon Campio Llorens, Villarreal early in June.

He has since been training in England and believes he will show improvements in Germany.

“I was happy with my debut performance. It was a good win against an experienced opponent but obviously, there are lots to improve on. I’m looking forward to bringing in what I’ve been working on here in the Uk,” he adds before shouting out his sponsors.

“I’d like to thank all my sponsors. Without them this night would not be possible, so thank you to Maxlife Fitness, Downtown Chipper, Conal Tree Services, The Friars Walk Tavern, Elite Gainz and Gezzers Boxing.”