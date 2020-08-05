RAT – McKenna – Garcia spat heats up with sparring photo







Stevie McKenna [4(4)-0] isn’t letting it go.

Golden Boy prospect Ryan Garcia [20(17)-0] tried to put the 23-year-old into his place soon after the Monaghan fighter had been somewhat disparaging toward the WBC silver ‘world’ champion.

The 21-year-old, who is noted as much for his sizable social media following as his boxing ability, didn’t take kindly to McKenna suggesting he ‘laid into’ Garcia in an LA hosted spar.

The lightweight, who is currently in in talks with Luke Campbell re a world title fight, suggested it was he, who got the better of the Sheer Sports managed fighter.

“In all honesty I hit this kid and he was wobbling with the stankie leg and we were going to stop, crazy the lies they will say,” Garcia said on Twitter before deleting the post.

McKenna responded via the same social media medium producing a picture which suggests he certainly enjoyed moments of dominance in what is now becoming a surprisingly much talked about spar.

The back and fort has worked well for McKenna, who has four early victories from four fights.

The prospect has certainly raised his profile and is cultivating a rivalry with a massive name before he has really gain professional momentum.

McKenna’s younger brother Aaron has taken a ‘do your talking in the ring’ approach, but with the backing of Golden Boy can afford to do so, the massive promotional outfit will use their massive media stream to spread the word for the 21-year-old.

Older brother, Stevie McKenna hasn’t that luxury, but certainly has caught the attention of the wider boxing public this week.