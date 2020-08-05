‘All fart no stink’ – Eubank Jr accuses ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan of being a big talking quitter







Chris Eubank Jr is using Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan to explain why he isn’t interested in fighting Liam Williams.

Williams has been vocal on Twitter about his desire to fight the Roy Jones trained middleweight – and although his social media game is nowhere near as funny or creative of as the Cork man, Jr argues the approach is similar.

Mahon’s O’Sullivan used his charisma and social media game to create fan appetite for an Irish v English clash and the pair eventually traded leather in a bad blood clash in 2015.

Eubank Jr emerged victorious on the night, Pascal Collins pulling out ‘Spike’ after he suffered the recurrence of a perforated eardrum. In fairness to the outspoken Brighton native he was winning the bout and did stand up to O’Sullivan’s power, thus earning respect from Irish fight fans.

However, those respect levels may drop as Eubank yesterday suggested the 36-year-old Celtic Warrior Gym fighter quit on the night.

Replying to Williams call outs the son of legendary British fighter Chris Eubank said he was reminded of Sullivan, before suggesting the now light middleweight world title hopeful talked big but ultimately ‘quit’.

There was a kiss, but it looks like the pair never made up.

“You remind me of a guy I fought years ago called Spike O’Sullivan. Big talker on twitter but quit once he got in the ring with me. I believe you are the same type of animal… all fart no stink. But maybe one day I’ll give you the opportunity to quit against me too… we’ll see.”

Coach Pascal Collins refuted social media claims O’Sullivan revealed he had enough at the time.

O’Sullivan, Niall Kennedy and Craig O’Brien’s current trainer told Irish-boxing.com he pulled out the fighter against his will.

“Spike didn’t quit, I pulled him out. If you want to blame me, blame me, I don’t care. I’m going to protect him. He’s my friend not just my fighter and I’ll take care of him like my own brother,” said Collins.

02 BOXING WEIGH IN INDIGO,LONDON PIC; LAWRENCE LUSTIG WBA MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE ELIMINATOR CHRIS EUBANK JNR AND SPIKE O’SULLIVAN GET UP CLOSE AND PERSONALMEETS AT THE WEIGH IN AS O’SULLIVAN GIVES EUBANK A KISS

“He told me he thinks his ear drum is burst. It just got to the stage where Spike looked off balance.”

O’Sullivan has since admitted he was ‘f**ked’ after suffering the injury and commend Collins decision.

The popular hard hitting hard man is now down at light middleweight and enjoying an Indian summer. He has been heavily linked with WBO light middleweight world champion Patrick Teixeira – and while noise with regard to that fight has quietened it’s still believed O’Sullivan could be on the verge of a coveted tilt.