Katie Taylor questions Amanda Serrano’s big fight bottle







Katie Taylor [15(6)-0] claims Amanda Serrano [38(28)-1(1)-1] has never been in a ‘significant fight’ and doubts whether ‘The Real Deal’ wants to be in one.

The undisputed lightweight world champion looked odds on to face the Puerto Rican in what was widely billed as the ‘biggest female fight of all time’ this summer.

The elite duo had agreed to trade leather on May 2 in Manchester only for the pandemic to put paid to that entire card.

Both then agreed to a July reschedule before a late August date was muted. However, Serrano, who has continually blown hot and cold with regard to an eagerly anticipated meeting, failed to agree terms for August 22 after another prolonged and public on off saga.

The legacy keen and aware Taylor faces Delfine Persoon in an equally all the belts anticipated rematch instead – and whilst competes in a clash she has been desperate for since their highly entertaining and controversial in some quarters July 1, 2019 fight, the Olympic gold medal winner admits to being disappointed with Serrano.

“Serrano was coming up with excuse after excuse after excuse and it was very very disappointing. We were looking forward to a history making fight, so for her to pull out was very disappointing,” she told Sean McGoldrick for the Irish Independent.

In an honest and frank interview, Taylor proceeded to suggest the Lou DiBella promoted fighter is more interested in collecting titles than scalps.

The two weight world champ claims the New York based fighter has yet to be involved in a fight of note despite winning nine world titles and competing over 40 times.

The Bray 35-year-old surmises Serrano, who has also competed in MMA, doesn’t want big fights or challenges and suggests the jury is out on whether or not she is an all time great as a result.

“Looking at Serrano’s career she has never really been involved in any big fights. She has never stepped into the ring with anyone significant. She is a seven weight world champion, but six of those world titles were vacant world titles were she has kind of picked her opponents.

“I am not really sure that she wants the big fights. That’s not me bashing Amanda Serrano. She is a fantastic fighter, but we are not really sure how good she hasn’t actually stepped into the ring against anyone that can actually challenge her.”

Serrano will argue she did agree to fight Taylor for May and has argued the purse offered for August didn’t match her worth.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has revealed the agreed amount of money for May was eventually offered for the August reschedule and claims Taylor was willing to take a pay cut in a bid to have the fight and further bolster her ‘greatest of all time’ hopes.