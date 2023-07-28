‘Prelude’ to Pro Repeat – Promoter Plots Future O’Toole – Hyde Clash

They fight in the same ring but not at the same time when they trade leather on the “Veterans Stadium Showcase” Pro-Am card on August 11 and are happy to support each other for the time being.

However, it looks quite possible former amateur rivals Tommy Hyde and Thomas O’Toole could one day populate the squared circle together and fight again.

Indeed, it’s not coincidental they find themselves on the same Granite Chin Promotions show in Boston later this summer.

GCP president Chris Traietti has eluded to a big Boston all-Irish clash, suggesting; ‘this could be a prelude to a showdown’.

The fighters themselves seem keen with both noting a rubber match may be inevitable.

“This will be the second show we shared since we’ve been pros and it probably won’t be the last,” said Cork’s Hyde. “A fight between us could be big down the line in Boston or Ireland. He’s an Irishman like me, so I’ll be supporting him until we fight just like any other Irish boxer.”

“Tommy and I have gone our separate ways as pros, but our paths may cross down the line,” adds Galways O’Toole.

“We haven’t seen much of each other when we fought on the same card here. He is coming on very well in the pro ranks. He has a good man behind him in his father, Gary, and I think Tommy can go far. He’s said that a fight between us can easily be made if it makes sense. I agree. We both have big fan bases.”

In truth, a Cork vs Galway meeting doesn’t look likely to happen anytime too soon. It’s a bout that will most likely be allowed to simmer. Hyde has super middleweight plans and hopes to fight for a title at 168lbs in Cork before the year is out.

O’Toole is building in Boston and is developing a reputation as a light heavyweight to look out for.

For now, they both have outdoor fights to look forward to in America.

“I am delighted to be fighting in Boston again,” Hyde adds. “It’s like a second home now. I have a lot of family and friends living there and they all show me great support when I’m fighting there. It’s a big boxing city and it’s great to be following in the footsteps of Steve Collins and Kevin McBride who I really admire.

“The Kid” O’Toole is moving up one division to fight Massachusetts cruiserweight champion Scott “Scottie Bombs” Lampert for the vacant United States Boxing Federation (USBF) cruiserweight crown.

“Fighting outdoors does make a difference,” O’Toole commented, “especially if it’s hot and humid. I couldn’t prepare for fighting outdoors here in the summer if I was training in Ireland. We don’t have hot and humid weather there. I’ve been training here in this weather. It’s amazing how the weather can zap your strength. It did have an effect on me when I fought in Boston outdoors as an amateur.”