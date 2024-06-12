Prelude to a Trilogy – Jamie Morrissey returns on Liverpool card

Jamie Morrissey will warm up for a potential Irish title fight with Kevin Cronin at the end of this month.

The popular Limerick fighter has secured a slot on Conlan Boxing’s Liverpool show and will fight live on DAZN in the Olympia on June 29.

The Treaty County fighter will fight a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent over six rounds, as he bids to get back to winning ways.

It’s a break from domestic action for the All-Irish trendsetter, although his manager says he won’t be long before he is in domestic title action again.

There was rumour the Shaun Kelly-trained fighter would rematch Cronin for the Irish title in Kerry on August 10. That no longer appears to be the case, although the fact he’s on a Conlan Boxing show suggests the Conlans, who manage the Kerry fighter, are looking to make the trilogy fight next.

Morrissey’s manager Ian Gaughran admits thats a possibility, although he points out the two-weight BUI Celtic title winner has options.

“It’s a great platform for Jamie to have a comeback fight on,” IGB’s Gaughran told Irish-boxing.com.

“We know what he’s done in his career up and until now. He’s never shirked away from an opportunity or from fighting domestic fighters. He’s fought [Robbie] Burke, Kevin [Cronin] twice, Emmett Brennan and Ben McGivern. Its been well publicised, he is the benchmark for lads taking these domestic scraps.

“This fight will be a six-round fight geared toward getting him a win and geared toward him and Kevin Cronin potentially fighting for the Irish title down the line.

“Hopefully, we can get the trilogy fight to come off but there are plenty of contenders in and around super middle and light heavyweight for him to fight for domestic titles. The Irish title is where his aspirations lie.

“I’m delighted to have him back, he’s been brilliant for the stable, brilliant for Ian Gaughran Boxing, and will continue to be.”

Photo credit Mark Mead