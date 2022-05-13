Posh Boy Colm Muprhy delights in danger

It’s not quite laughing in the face of danger but Colm Murphy [2(1)-0] is enjoying the sense of jeopardy surrounding his fight this weekend.

The welcome new addition to the scene takes on Brayan Mairena [11(5)-26(3)-1] over six in just his third pro fight in Belfast tomorrow night.

The Nicaraguan has given the likes of Gary Cully, Reece Bellotti, Kid Gallahad, and Gamal Yafai workouts and represents a step-up of note this early on for the Belfast fighter.

In fact, the 25-year-old is usually a fighter used to give prospects closer to the 10-0 rounds and is not one too many managers would serve up their talent in so early on.

The Dee Walsh trained ticket seller is aware he faces a test and there is an element of risk heading into the lightweight ‘Redemption’ fight at the Europa Hotel.

However, that sense of danger excites rather than frightens the former Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year winner. The 22-year-old Mark Dunlop guided lightweight sees tomorrow as an opportunity to impress rather than a test to worry about.

“This fights a big stepping stone for me,” Murphy told Irish-boxing.com.

“Mark’s plans for me are evident with the level of opponent I’m facing. I leave that to him but I’m happy with this opponent. I expect a tough nut to crack and we have tactics in place for that. I’m happy Mark got me a dangerous fight this early so I can showcase what I’m all about.”

Murphy is confident his talent will come to the fore and he will beat a fighter it takes James Tennyson kind of power to stop via a career best performance.

“Expect the best you’ve seen me box ye,” he adds. “I’m very sharp and poised. I haven’t stopped since my last fight. I went straight back to training on the Monday after the fight and now I’m reaping that benefit.”

Murphy went mystic last time out and secured a stoppage win he predicted he would during fight week. Reflecting on that inside the distance victory over Sam Melville he said:

“It meant the world to me to win in the manner I said I would do. I knew I could always get stoppages and down the line, I aim to keep that up.”