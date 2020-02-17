Polish prospect next for Vladimir Belujsky

Vladimir Belujsky [8(6)-3(1)-1] will return to the lions den as he fights on the road again.

The Cork super middleweight has attempted to upset the odds in Germany and Glasgow previously, but was ultimately defeated on both occasions.

The Slovak Rebel now heads to Poland to take on a local favourite.

The 24-year-old fights Jakub Martys [2(1)-0] on a big Polish show on March 7.

Martys has only fought twice and big puncher Belujsky is a sizeable step for any fighter with such little experience.

However, the Pole is said to be a real prospect and is fancied to have a solid career, hence the lack of fast track fear.

Belujsky has on the road experience having fought in the UK, Germany and Mexico.

He also has step up experience having faced Roy Sheehan, David Brophy and Petro Ivanov.

He was defeated by Sheehan in the Last Man Standing format, hurt but ultimately gassed out against Brophy in the UK and suffered a similar fate against Ivanov in Germany

The Cork fighter will be hoping for a different outcome this time around.