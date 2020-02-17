First undercard fight added to Ring Kings Waterford show

Rhys Moran [1-0] is the first fighter to be confirmed on the undercard of Ring Kings II.

Boxing returns to Waterford this May and for the first time since the very successful first installment of Ring Kings back in 2018.

The card will be topped by an intriguing Irish middleweight title rematch between local favourite Craig McCarthy and Navan’s Ricky Hatton trained fighter Chris Blaney.

There is talk of some other all Irish clashes providing excitement to the card . A recently established grudge that has developed between Dominic Donegan and Graham McCormack may be settled on the card, Irish light middleweight champion Craig O’Brien may defend his title against Jay Byrne in another rematch and the BUI have sanctioned a welterweight title fight between another Waterford fighter Rohan Date and Cork’s Noel Murphy.

However, Moran is the first name to be confirmed. The Pascal Collins trained fighter with super middleweight aspirations debuted on Celtic Clash 10 with victory over Andy Bishop.

The ‘Kalifornia Kid’ now returns to fight for a second time on May 9. Moran seems a perfect fit for the WIT Arena hosted show especially considering he hails from Waterford and the near by holiday town of Tramore.

The 21-year-old will face a yet to be confirmed opponent, but will most likely face journey man opposition as he continues to learn his trade.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after his most recent win he said: “I eat, sleep and breath boxing. Boxing is my life. The last thing I think about at night and first thing I think about in the morning is boxing. I have two little girls at home and a beautiful girlfriend and they are so supportive of me. They put their life on hold for me. I have to make sure it’s worth it for us all, so I have to take it seriously.

“I am dedicated out and out. I can’t remember the last time I touched a bit of alcohol and for a 21 year old that’s not normal. It’s my job now. I want to be a world champion and if I have to sacrifice now to make that happen so be it.”