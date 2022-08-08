Pampered Paddy Donovan belongs on the Catwalk claims disgruntled Dylan Moran

Dylan Moran [16(6)-1(1)] says he’ll knock Paddy Donovan [9(6)-0] off his high horse and onto the canvas in a ‘massive’ fight.

The Waterford and Limerick fighters have become bad blood rivals out of nowhere and a potential ‘Who is the real Real Deal?’ domestic bout has caught fan attention over the weekend.

The Treaty southpaw sparked it all off when he told Irish-boxing.com Moran wasn’t fit to hold his gear bag – prompting a response from the Déise fighter.

The back and forth continued online after Donovan defeated Tom Hill with relative ease on the ‘Return of the Mick’ card on Saturday.

After having his hand raised, the Top Rank prospect told press that he didn’t think his fellow Munster welter would agree to fight him and hit out at him for ‘white collar’ fighting.

Speaking on Monday morning a disgruntled Moran said not only was he ready to fight but that the fight would be massive. He also suggested he was tailor-made to burst the hype bubble around the 23-year-old starlet.

“I’m the man for the Paddy Donovan,” he declares with real intent when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“And when we fight it’s a fight he’s going to get not a boxing match we will see what he has to say when an Instagram fighter stands him on his head.”

“My next fight is made and I have to see that through. After that, we will see where we both are and make it happen. There’s no avoiding it, I’m going nowhere, neither is he and when it happens it’s going to be massive.”

It’s a different approach from Moran, a fighter with a nicer than nice tag, but he is genuinely upset with the former underage amateur standout.

The 27-year-old points out the gear bag comment from a fighter, who to his credit more often than not takes a respectful approach, changed the dynamic of their relationship, and criticism of his charity fight with ‘The Whelo Fella’ was the last straw.

“There wasn’t any bad blood between us but there is now,” Moran adds in non-typical aggressive fashion.

“That smart remark that started it. Then slagging and jeering me over raising money for a mental health charity is as low as it gets. It shows his true character. My advice to Paddy would be to come down off his high horse and get involved in things like that. He can use his position to start helping people when he can.”

Moran also claims Donovan has yet to do anything as a pro to prove he is a superstar in the making. The former Star boxer suggests his fellow ‘Real Deal’ hasn’t had to do any real work to get where he has in the game.

“We can’t all have the red carpet rolled out for us in boxing. I’m coming up the hard road,” he adds.

“Look past the Top Rank and Andy Lee hype and what’s he done as a pro? Nothing, no more than I have. It’s the catwalk he should be on.”

While Moran is upset with some of the comments he is welcoming of the rivalry, aware it could build into a big fight with the potential to progress his career massively.

Concluding on a potential match-up that has already been tentatively discussed as an ideal Katie Taylor homecoming undercard fight, he adds that “Paddy is a good fighter for sure and anybody who knows boxing knows me and Donovan is a great fight. It was a good move by him to mention my name. He’s got more recognition for mentioning my name than he has for any of his fights.”