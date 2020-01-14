Paddy Donovan closes in on Wilder Fury II undercard slot

Paddy Donovan [3(2)-0] is on course to be handed some dream undercard slots in what looks likely to be a busy 2020.

The Limerick fighter progressed from hyped underage amateur to lauded pro prospect in the tail end of 2019.

A link-up with manager and coach Andy Lee and a Top Rank promotional deal caught the attention of the wider public before the powerful and slick 20-year-old turned that attention into genuine excitement via three impressive performances.

Three wins in as many months, two by way of stoppage, one of which was an inside the distance victory over the notoriously tough Nicaraguan fighter, Oscar Amador, meant ‘The Real Deal’ built a winning record and a wider than average early days fanbase in impressively quick fashion.

It seems that ‘active’ trend will continue in 2020 and it’s increasingly likely the OLOL graduate will get the chance to learn and impress on massive cards.

Indeed, the southpaw could appear on the undercard of the biggest and most eagerly anticipated heavyweight fight in recent history.

Irish-boxing.com believe Donovan will be one of the first names confirmed on the Wilder Fury II undercard.

Donovan’s coach Andy Lee is currently part of the prospects fellow Top Rank fighter, Fury’s camp and the fighter himself is present and training with Jason Quigley alongside the heavyweight in LA.

St Patrick’s Day, 17th March 2020 at Madison Square Garden’s Theater, New York on the undercard of Mick Conlan has already been penciled in as a fight date for Donovan, but it looks likely he will get out sooner than March and on the massive card.