Sergio Martinez thinks Dom’s the bomb – Donegan targets Irish light middle domination after receiving Maravilla praise

Dominic Donegan [4(1)-0] goes into 2020 full of confidence after ringing the new year with a ringing endorsement from Sergio Martinez still ringing in his ears.

The Cavan light middleweight ended a busy pro debut calendar year with victory over experienced Spanish based Nicaraguan journey man Miguel Aguilar in Spain.

The victory played out in Polideportivo Vicente Trueba, Torrelavega on a Maravilla Box Promotions card and as a result in front of former middleweight champion of the world Sergio Martinez.

The former Matthew Macklin foe, respected in Ireland not just for the way he carried himself before and after the ‘Mack the Knife’ fight, but for how he helped Kiko Martinez’s earn some deserved cash and brought the Spaniard back to Ireland to fight Carl Frampton, was impressed with how the Jonathan Lewins fighter performed.

Martinez told the Army man as much post the final bell and the praise has given Donegan a boost.

“Fighting on that card in Spain was something else,” Donegan told Irish-boxing.com.

“It was a boxers dream to fight in front of that many people. To get a nice warm welcome the way I did was just amazing. It makes you want more of them fights makes me more hungry,” he explained before bringing up former pound for pound top 10 fighter Martinez.

“It was so good to get talking to Sergio Martinez. I got nice snaps for my scrap book and great memories. He came up to me after my fight and said he was very impressed with my fight and that I was going places. To hear that from someone like that means so much and makes all the training you do worth while.”

The words of support from the Argentine have given ‘Da Bomb’ a boost heading into 2020.

The Ulster fighter kicks of the year with a fight on Celtic Clash 10 and is hopeful victory at the Devenish on February 1 will lead to a BUI Celtic title shot.

“Going in 2020 I want that BUI Celtic title shot after this fight Feb 1st. Then and the end of 2020 I want to hopefully have another five fights to take my up to 10 fights in total and then challenge for that Irish belt.”

The light middleweight scene is packed with fighters on the brink of domestic honours. The likes of Graham McCormack, Cillian Reardon, Owen Duffy and Eddie Treacy are all closing in on a Celtic title tilt.

The solider is open to fighting any of his fellow Irish 154lbs fighters. The Boxing Ireland fighter is even grateful for their presence on the circuit, not just because it could lead to some classic all Irish encouthers, but they prove massive motivation for him.

“As I said at the start of my career I am open to any fights if they make sense and my coach and my manger is happy.

“I will fight anyone who is put in front of me. There all loads of light middle weights at the min and it’s so good to see. It makes for plenty of good fights and makes you push harder.”

Donengan hasn’t done a full year as a pro, but 2019 will go down as his debut year and he is delighted with how it panned out.

“I made my debut in May and I am onto fight number 5 already. Boxing Ireland promotions are really doing what I asked when I signed up. I asked to keep busy and they are certainly doing that can’t ask for no more,” he adds before discussing his CCX appearance.

“I am looking forward to my fight the 1st of February. The following keeps growing. I am actually selling more tickets that my first fight which I can’t believe, but I am getting very good support and I can’t wait to put a show on for all my fans.”

