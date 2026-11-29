Owen O’Neill has announced his retirement from professional boxing, bringing the curtain down on a seven-year career which saw him record 14 victories from 17 professional contests.

The Belfast fighter confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement, reflecting on his time in the sport, the people who helped him along the way and some of the standout moments of his career.

O’Neill leaves the sport with a professional record of 14-3, having enjoyed a number of memorable nights inside the ring, most notably his Celtic title-winning victory over fellow Irishman Owen Duffy.

The pair produced an all-action encounter which was subsequently voted Irish Fight of the Year, while O’Neill also collected Irish Knockout of the Year honours for his performance.

It was a defining moment in O’Neill’s career and one he believes will be remembered for years to come.

The Cliftonville supporter also enjoyed an unforgettable moment outside the ring when he was welcomed onto the pitch at his boyhood club with his Celtic title, describing the reception from the fans as one of the best nights of his life.

Announcing his decision, O’Neill admitted that retiring was not an easy call but believes the time is right to move on to the next chapter of his life.

While his competitive career has come to an end, he has made it clear that boxing will remain a major part of his life.

O’Neill also took the opportunity to pay tribute to the coaches, managers, teammates, sponsors and supporters who played a role throughout his journey, singling out Brian, Decky, manager Poddy and nutritionist Tony for their contributions.

He also thanked the supporters who purchased tickets to watch him fight, acknowledging the reputation he built as a major ticket seller throughout his seven years as a professional.

O’Neill released the following full statement:

I’ve been a professional boxer of 7 years, 17 fights in total with a record of 14-3.

I won the Celtic title by KO in an absolute war with fellow Irish man Owen Duffy. This fight was voted Irish fight of the year, and I also won Irish KO of the year. An incredible fight which will be talked about for years to come.

It was a very tough decision making this call but I think the time is right. I will be hanging up the gloves up from fighting, it’s been a career filled with plenty of ups and some downs, but I know I’m making the right decision and I’m ready for the next chapter. Boxing is my passion and I know I will continue to be involved in the game.

I’ve shared the ring with some of the best fighters in the world, thank you to everyone who has made this possible; past coaches, managers and team mates who have become brothers over the years.

Big shout out to Brian who has been my recent boxing coach. Thank you for the effort you’ve invested in me, and all for all the knowledge and experience I’ve gained, an absolute legend.

Thank you to my bro Decky for stepping in and taking me on board after my first defeat. You have been more than just a coach to me bro, you’ve helped me so much. I can’t thank you enough for all your time, effort and everything you’ve done for me. Thank you bro.

Thanks to my manager and friend Poddy for all the great opportunities over the years, particularly fighting in Canada which was an unforgettable experience.

Lastly a big thank you to Tony who has been much more to me than a nutritionist, you’ve always looked out for me and kept me accountable. You have always had my back and gave me plenty of valuable advice, thank you Tone.

Thank you to cliftonville FC, my boyhood club who have always backed me. Having me on the pitch with my Celtic title was one of the best nights of my life, such an incredible reception from the fans.

I’ve always been very successful in selling tickets and known to be a ticket seller which makes me very proud. Thank you to every single person who has bought a ticket to support me and to any sponsor that has helped me out in anyway.

Thank you

Looking forward to the future…

OOO.

O’Neill now steps away from professional competition with a 14-3 record, a Celtic title to his name and memories from a career spanning seven years.

While the gloves are being hung up, his own words suggest this will not be the last time he is involved in the sport.

Irish-Boxing.com wishes Owen all the very best in retirement and whatever comes next.