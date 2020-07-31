Destructive Caoimhin Agyarko takes step-up in his stride







Belfast banger Caoimhin Agyarko shone for the camera’s tonight [Friday].

Agyarko stepped up in class and stepped up the plate stopping recent Southern Area title challenger Jez Smith in the BT Sports Studios.

The middleweight fought in his first ever 10 rounder, but got the job done in 9.

The 23-year-old put Smith on the floor three times before the referee finally called a halt to proceedings.

‘Black Thunder’ started strong with some heavy exchanges taking place in the first round. Comfortably adjusting to the ring after the break-in action due to the pandemic, he finished strong in the first with his opponent backed up against the ropes.

The London man adjusted well in the second round making it competitive and arguably taking the back and fort round.

The third stanza was saw a more convincing display from the highly touted middleweight, as he dominated Smith with some lovely boxing.

Smith lived up to his billing as a somewhat of a test as he managed to find passage back into the fight in the fourth. The Harrow native wasn’t go lie down for the ever improving prospect.

The fight continued to entertain in the sixth with both men landing punches and having their moments. The naturally bigger Agyarko dominated in the seventh and backed his opponent up from bell to bell, keeping him on the ropes for the majority of the round, as he entered uncharted territory.

The unique venue of the BT Sport studios had a different feeling than normal boxing with no fans in attendance, the bellowing cries of both corners heard loudly.

‘Black Thunder’ finally got his breakthrough in the seventh as he dropped the durable Smith with a body shot after a punishing two rounds.

The domination continued in the 8th with almost a carbon copy of the 7th with Agyarko dropping Smith again late in the round with another punishing body shot.

The Belfast fighter was firmly on top by this stage. He started the ninth quickly, sending his opponent to the ground again, calling a halt to the contest in the process.

The victory and the manner in which it came adds only adds to the Agyarko hype.

Although only his seventh fight in professional boxing Agyarko looks a potential problem for any middleweight on the domestic scene and now having competed in a scheduled 10 rounder looks close to getting an opportunity for the British Title.

The win see’s Agyarko improve to 7(4)-0 while Smith drops to 11-2-0.