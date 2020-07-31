Fearless – Gavin Gwynne isn’t afraid of ‘the most feared puncher’ in the lightweight division







The man who were’s ‘GG’ on his shorts is adamant he won’t take a backward step when in against the Irish ‘GGG’ on Saturday night.

Gavin Gywnne [11(5)-1(1)] is essentially coming to go to war with Belfast’s James Tennyson [26(23)-3(3)].

The Welsh fighter is aware he will have to be smart against the destructive puncher, but remains resolute with regard to the fact he isn’t going to change his style massively.

The 30-year-old is aware Tennyson has developed a reputation as one the lightweight divisions biggest bangers, but while taking that account isn’t shying away from the battle.

Indeed, he does point to a scenario where he will go toe to toe in the Fight Camp lightweight British title fight.

The Valley’s fighter, who said Craig Evans -Tennyson’s most recent foe has told him “a few things that gave me a bit of confidence,” said: “He’s one of the most feared punchers in the division.”

“I can’t stand in there trading away with him in the first round. I’m going to have to use my boxing ability in the first couple of rounds and try and break him down.

“His record speaks for itself, he is a massive puncher and I’m going to have to bide my time.

“I’m expecting a war. I’m not going in there to lie down, I want to take that belt back over the bridge with me – it’s coming home with me on Saturday night.

“I’m not going to out-punch him, he’s a massive puncher compared to me but I do carry a bit of power.

“But if I do feel his power isn’t all that (dangerous) I’ll sit in the pocket and swing away all night, I’ll do 12 rounds just chest-to-chest. I spar middleweights, I’ve sparred Jamie Cox who’s one of the biggest punchers pound-for-pound so I don’t think it (Tennyson’s punching power) is going to phase me.”

HANDOUT PICTURE COMPLIMENTS OF MATCHROOM BOXING Matchroom Boxing Fight Camp Weigh In 31 July 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson James Tennyson and Gavin Gwynne weigh in ahead of their Vacant British Litweight Title Fight tomorrow Night.

Former Irish, Commonwealth and European champTennyson comes into the clash having ended 23 fights from 26 wins early. Gwynne on the other hand has only two stoppages on his slate. Interestingly enough he argues that isn’t a reflection on the power he carries.

Gywnne claims there is a business element to him not doing the business inside the distance.

“My knockout record isn’t the best because the first couple fights, when you’re fighting and selling tickets, you’ve got to hold these boys up and take them around. I was told to not go too hard on them.”

The British title is on the line on the first of Matchroom’s Fight Camp festival, but Gywnne says fans are getting more than a solid domestic dust up.

“This fight isn’t a British title-level fight,” says Gwynne.

“You could chuck a European title in the mix because I think James is a lot better than the European champion (Belgium’s Franceso Patera) I think we’d both beat him now.

“I know James has a world ranking so beating him will give me a world ranking and hopefully Eddie will sign me up as well.”

Picture Credit Mark Robinson/Matchroom