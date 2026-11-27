Michael Conlan revealed he tried to make a fight between the man who all but ended his career and a fighter whose career he wants to kick-start.

The Irish boxing legend attempted to tempt Kevin Walsh to share the ring with Kurt Walker.

Ireland’s only elite male amateur World Championships gold medal winner retired after losing to the Boston native in Belfast, and was hopeful MF Sports, who promoted that fight, had an option of the American.

While he wasn’t going to rematch, he had hoped they’d consider the Canal BC graduate, but the fight didn’t happen.

“I would like that fight right away for Kurt, but I think Kevin is focused on reaching his goals at the moment. I don’t think he’ll be looking at Kurt Walker right now,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I got in touch with MF Sports and said ‘if you have an option on him I’d like him to fight my guy, Kurt Walker’. They said they’d look at it, but nothing ever came of it.”

Walker fights for the first time since March and just the second time since May of 2025 when he trades leather with Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce on the New Era card in Belfast tonight.

Jay Byrne who co-promotes the show alongside Conlan, believes the talented Olympian should have his hand raised and look toward getting busier.

“Kurt Walker, we want to keep him busy, get him active, try to get him in the big fights now. No more gaps.I believe in what we’re doing, and next year the activity levels we’re planning should keep everyone busy.”