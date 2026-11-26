John Boyd isn’t adding fuel to the hype machine.

The Belfast boxer returned from 16 months out of the ring with an eye-catching performance at the National Stadium this autumn.

Indeed, the judgement of the crowd after the Judgement Day card was favourable, as the southpaw made Jack Swallow walk the plank at the National Stadium.

Boyd was always expected to defeat the away corner boxer, but did so with such style and menace that pundits and fight followers alike have been singing his praises since.

It’s a sound that pleases the ears of the Dee Walsh-trained boxer but he isn’t ready to join the chorus.

“I don’t really look to much into the praise,” he tells Irish-boxing.com. “Yes, the praise is nice. But whatever anyone else takes from it it’s on them, I just do what I do and keep winning. I’ll let everybody else look at the performance and comment.”

The JB Promotion fighter’s humility shouldn’t be mistaken for a lack of confidence.

It was a performance Boyd knew he had in his locker.

“I know what I’m capable of and I know the work that went into that camp. I’m just glad I was able to showcase it on such a stage.”

It was the perfect way to return after a frightening health scare that threatened to bring his career to an abrupt end, and the return element was as important as the performance for the Belfast man.



“Just being back doing what I love felt amazing. The fight week buzz, the press conference, making weight and then fighting in the Stadium was unreal. I took it all in and enjoyed it.”

The return, the win and the display came at just the right time.

JB Promotions start a Belfast play at the Devenish this weekend. No doubt Boyd will be a big part of their Northern plans and Jay Byrne has discussed pushing the title hopeful into the spotlight.

Still, the boxers who fights David Kuehnl on top of the New Era card, takes a team stance when asked how the move may affect his career.

“Belfast is stacked with talent and Jay coming back to Belfast means we can put JB Promotion on the map up here and let everybody know what we are about. Personally, I want to keep improving and pushing on with each fight at the right pace.