Zara Breslin is on course to go from sparring Christina Desmond to emulating her fellow Munster boxer, says Jay Byrne.

The Tramore boxer was chief sparring partner to the Cork history maker as she put her name in the record books with Irish and European title wins in the Autumn.

Her new promoter, Byrne, believes she will soon go from helping boxers win titles to lifting them herself.

The JB Promotions boss also backs the 25-year-old for a homecoming of sorts.

The former amateur standout, who trades leather on the New Era card in Belfast this weekend, could play a big part in bringing a fight night to Wexford, a stone’s throw from her Waterford home, alongside the likes of Dean Gonzalez Furlong and David Kennedy.

“We only signed Zara a few weeks ago and we’re already down looking at venues in Wexford,” Byrne explained when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“Now that’s not for the next fight or our next fight. But Zara is not that far away from getting into a position to fight for a title of some sort.”

A Celtic or Irish title may not be possible for Breslin due to lack of domestic rivals, but that won’t stop JB Promotions searching for viable straps.

“If there’s no one in Ireland at the weight, then we have to go to another title, and we have to go outside of Ireland, but I’d like to do that at home,” Byrne adds.

“It’s not fair that our fans always have to travel to Belfast, Dublin. So let’s look at bringing them home.”

Breslin will look to move to 4-0 at the Devenish this Saturday night as she trades leather against yet-to-be-confirmed opposition on the New Era card.