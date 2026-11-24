Michael Conlan has hailed Jay Byrne as Ireland’s ‘best promoter’ ahead of their joint Belfast play this weekend.

The Olympic medal winner has teamed up with the Dubliner and will work with Byrne as JB Promotions makes the move the north.

The presence of Ireland’s only male World Championship gold medal winner and a recognisable crossover name can only be a positive for the busy fight maker.

Equally, Conlan’s assessment of how the former BUI and BBBofC Celtic title holder’s promotional start will prove a boost.

The two-time world title challenger was particularly complimentary about Byrne’s approach to the business, highlighting the production levels, organisation and overall quality of his shows as key reasons behind their partnership.

“I think Jay is the best promoter on the island at the moment,” Conlan said.

“How he does business, how his shows run, the production level, everything. He’s levels above the rest. For me, coming back, there’s no other person I would have partnered up with than Jay.”

The pair’s relationship extends beyond business, with Conlan also pointing to the friendship they have developed as an important factor in making the partnership work.

“He’s a great guy. We have a really good friendship and for me partnering with him benefits both of us.”

The partnership gloves off at the Devenish this Saturday with the ‘New Era’ bill. Conlan says it’s step one of what will be a journey made successful by the JB Promotions formula.

“We want to bring Belfast boxing back and build big shows,” he added.

“Starting off small obviously in the Devenish and then building up, building the next star from the city and then from around the country, especially up here in the north.

“Jay’s got it down in the south and I’m sure we’ll be promoting with him in the south as well, but my main aim is the north of Ireland and as much fights and as much shows as it possibly can do.”