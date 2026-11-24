Courtesy of Boxing Ireland

Gavin Ryan is Champion of Europe.

The Team Irish boxer claimed European U23 lightweight gold, finishing off an historic Team Ireland campaign in emphatic style on Tuesday.

Ryan’s podium finish was part of the highest medal haul of any U23 or U22 team in Irish boxing history, with Team Ireland taking a total of nine medals home from Porec, Croatia.

The Ratoath BC boxer took on Turkey’s Selahattin Cinibulak in their final, winning a tight contest. The boxers were level at 19 points apiece on three cards heading into the final round. However, Ryan pulled out all the stops to win the final 3 minutes on all cards. He was crowned champion on a 4-1 decision, scored 27:30; 28:29; 28:29; 29:28; 28:29.

The emerging talent’s journey to the top of the podium has been a long one, with five key wins over Portugal’s Daniel Gomes, Nichita Simanschill of Moldova, Ukraine’s Oleksandr Levchenko and Mahammadali Ashiraliyev of Azerbaijan.

Speaking to Tibor Kincses at ringside, he said, “A hard fight against a good Turkish opponent. I was down in the first round but I stayed calm, stayed disciplined and stuck to the plan – I came through with the win! I just want to thank all me coaches and all me supporters at home. I wouldn’t be able to do it without them’