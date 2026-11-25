Senan Kelly has set his sights on a busy and ambitious 2027.

The former Irish champion hopes to return to winning ways when he trades leather on the New Era card in Belfast on Saturday – and if, as expected, he comes through the routine bout, the Kildare man wants a return to meaningful action next year.

Irish and European title fights are among the JB Promotion man’s major targets, as his ambitions stretch well beyond the immediate assignment.

Kelly is hoping to use the coming months to position himself for significant domestic and international opportunities, with several potential opponents already on his radar.

Speaking ahead of his return, he outlined the kind of schedule he wants to put together.

“Get the win November 27th. I know there’s that show in February. I’d like to get a European title, an Irish title in that one and then move on to April.

“So I want to get a few big fights on the horizon.”

Among the names discussed in recent weeks have been Paddy Walsh, Aaron O’Donoghue and other potential domestic opponents.

“Whoever is eligible really, isn’t it? I’ll fight tomorrow.”

One particularly interesting possibility is a potential meeting with Cork’s Donoghue.

Kelly revealed that there has already been positive discussion surrounding the possibility of making that fight happen.

“As far as I’m aware now, we both agreed to have a fight, but I think he has to do another eight-rounder or do an eight-rounder to qualify for the 10-rounder, and then he’ll probably fight for the Irish title.

“So once all that goes to plan, I don’t see why it can’t happen.”

Kelly was the domestic breakout star of two years and he’d like to beyond Ireland for tests next year. However, he knows the value of an all-Irish rivalry, particularly when continental costs are taken into account.

“It has to make sense financially,” he adds.

“I think that’s the main struggle with getting the European titles on the line. They’re quite expensive to get them on board and get the officials over and everything, right?

“Whoever is eligible for the titles, whoever can get me the most money in me pocket, you know. So, whatever makes sense.”

Before any of those plans can become reality, however, Kelly must first get past his November 27 assignment.

Following his defeat to Stephen Cairns, the immediate priority is to get back to winning ways.