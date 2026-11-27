JP Hale has hailed the influence of Michael Conlan ahead of his pro debut this weekend.

The popular 26-year-old officials ditches the vest when he trades leather in the pro ring for the first time in Belfast on Saturday.

The Belfast fighter will have Irish boxing royalty in his corner in the form of Michael Conlan. Ireland’s only male World elite amateur world champion is Hale’s manager and the Star BC graduate is delighted to have the backing, support and guidance of the star name.

“It’s class ,having a World Champion elite boxer, Olympian and former pro as a manager,” he tells Irish-boxing.com. ” It’s just class. He knows the game more than anyone and I’m delighted he is in my corner.,” he adds.

“Mick has big plans for me. I just have to my job, stick to winning fights and putting on a performance every time i step through the ropes.”

The performance Hale produces this weekend may catch some by surprise. The boxer, who debuts against Les Urry on the New Era card at the Devinish, was always an entertaining amateur, but says a strong following will see some new elements to his boxing on his debut.

“You can expect a different style they are used to seeing when I fight.Fans will get to see all the tools I have at my disposal,” he continues before looking into the debut challenge.

“I have the experience to be able to handle anything that comes my way. I’m honestly ready for anything. I know it will be a bit different with no vest and smaller gloves and I know there are things I have to build into, but I have a lot of experience in the ring.”

As an Irish and Ulster Elite champion and an Irish international, Hale was always one backed to make an Olympic play in a talent stacked weight class in the LA cycle. However, he says pro was always the dream and he is about to start living.

“I always knew I’d go pro. I was always suited to the pros, so it was just a matter of timing.”

He has yet to throw a vestless punch but it does appear it has got off to a good start, showing ticket selling capabilities.

“I can’t wait for the debut. I’ve got a good crowd going, which is great and even better that they are people who have been with me since day one,” he says before discussing the long term goals.

“I want to be world champion eventually. For now it’s just aboout continuing to learn both inside and outside of boxing.”