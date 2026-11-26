Aaron McKenna believes boxing needs more active world champions and intends to lead by example as he prepares to put his IBF middleweight title on the line for the first time.

The Monaghan man became Ireland’s latest world champion when he outpointed Etinosa Oliha at the 3Arena in August – and will make the inaugural defense of his crown against Latvia’s unbeaten, world-ranked contender Jevgenijs Aleksejevs in the main event of Riyadh Season Zuffa Boxing 14 on Friday, December 4, at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The 26-year-old celebrated the achievement but was keen to make sure the party didn’t go on to long because he wants to establish what he believes is a different approach to his fellow middleweight title holders.

The younger of two boxing brothers has been outspoken about the lack of activity among some of boxing’s biggest names, arguing that prolonged periods away from competition have contributed to the decline of certain divisions.

“Too many world champions nowadays, a lot of them only fight once a year,” he said to RTÉ Sport. “It’s killing the sport a wee bit and the middleweight division was dying for years.

“The world champions were only fighting once a year, so I said years ago, once I become world champion I’m going to be one of the active ones.

“It doesn’t matter who it is, I believe I’m the best fighter in the world and I just got to keep proving it.”

That philosophy will be put into practice against Aleksejevs, who arrives in Saudi Arabia with a perfect 20-0 record and ten victories by knockout.

Before the IBF voluntary defence was announced, there were talks of a possible unification clash with Britain’s WBO world champ Denzel Bentley.

“I’m just focusing on this fight,” McKenna said when asked about those rumours. “I always leave that sort of stuff to my dad, my manager Mike Borao, I’m in the best hands in the world with them and my team, and it’s going very well at the minute.

“In the past I wanted unifications but we couldn’t make that happen this time around, so I’m just staying active and busy, but hopefully in the future.

“I’m on the right path. I’m getting big, massive fights. This is my third undefeated guy in [four] fights. I just want the biggest and best fights, the biggest names, and to be an active world champion.

“I plan on holding on to the world title as long as possible.”