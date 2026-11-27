Edward Donovan could be the man to bring pro boxing back to Limerick, hints Jay Byrne.

‘The Dominator’ bounced back from domestic defeats to Craig O’Brien and Paul Ryan with an all-Irish win over Peter Carr in September.

A Ryan repeat was the topic of discussion straight after, but if he manages to inject further momentum into his career with victory over Zayn Khan on the New Era card in Belfast tonight, promoter Jay Byrne suggests Limerick could be next.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com, the JB Promotions boss confirmed he had ‘talks’ with venues in Limerick and that he is looking to bring boxing back to the Treaty County for the first time since the Andy Lee and Wille Casey eras.

Meanwhile, Donovan will dedicate tonight’s fight to the late Lee Reeves. The brother of Paddy Donovan is the first Limerick man to climb through the ropes since the tragic passing of the much loved boxer and is keen to pay homage to a friend and sparring partner.

“I want dedicate this fight to my great friend Lee Reeves,” he said online. “The legacy he left behind will live on. We are always a team forever. We will keep spreading our light helping the next generation of young Limerick boxers. We know boxing has took a life of a one-of-a-kind person but it have saved thousands of lives and kept so many on the right path. This one is for you Lee.”