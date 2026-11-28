National Intermediate Finals
The 2026 National Intermediate Championships reaches its finale at the home of Irish Boxing this weekend, when almost 20 new championships will be crowned.
In all, 115 boxers from over 40 clubs have contested this competition cross three weekends of boxing.
Tickets are available at the Box Office; and those not able to make it to the Stadium can watch live here
- 51kg Hannah Zaidan, Spartan BC Cork V Ava McCabe, Jobstown BC, Dublin
- 54kg Jessica Gallagher Mulhuddart BC, Dublin V Courtney McCrudden, Emerald BC Belfast
- 55kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC, Dublin V Rhys Hayes, The Hub
- 57kg Chelsea Jordan O’Connor, Emerald BC, Belfast V Catrina Moore, Togher BC Cork
- 60kg Leah O’Keefe, Kanturk BC V Kelsey Langan, Charlestown BC
- 60kg Daniel Hunter, Corpus Christi Belfast V Leon Davis, Holy Family BC
- 65kg Karina Boskova Dealgan ABC V Kaci Crowley, Erne BC
- 65kg Micheal O Domhnaill, Conamara BC V Drew Geraghty Fitzpatrick, Corpus Christi ABC Belfast
- 70kg Sophia Quinn Castlebar BC, Mayo V Kyla Doyle, Whitechurch BC, Dublin
- 70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall V Qudas Omatajo, Sean McDermott BC
- 75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC Galway V Caoilfhionn Grant, Togher BC, Cork
- 75kg Michael Carmody, Treaty BC Limerick V Lee Hanna, Townland BC
- 80kg Damon Critchley, Canal BC V Stephen Chambers, Castlebar Boxing
- 85kg David Nevin, Mullingar Shuffler BC, V Patrick-Alain Fotso Holy Family Boxing Club
- 90kg Destiny Dozie, Rudiarius BC V Conan Dillon, Kinsale Boxing
- 90+kg Nathan Ward, Claremorris BC V Joseph Barry, The Hub BC