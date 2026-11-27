A 5,000 EUR budget won’t open a café, but it covers more than many people expect. The businesses below rely on skill, time and a few well-chosen tools rather than premises or stock. Most can start part-time alongside a job, which keeps the risk manageable while you test whether customers will pay. The real challenge is spending the money on what earns revenue first and leaving the logo redesign for later.

The Ideas at a Glance

The figures below are rough guides that assume you already own a phone and a laptop. Rates vary by location and experience.

Idea Start-up cost Typical rate First paying client Social media management €300–€800 €300–€800 per client a month 2–6 weeks Virtual assistant €300–€1,000 €20–€35 an hour 2–8 weeks Live streaming €400–€1,000 Irregular at first Often 6+ months Grinds and tutoring €200–€600 €40–€60 an hour 1–4 weeks Dog walking €800–€2,000 €12–€20 a walk 1–4 weeks Home baking €700–€2,000 Varies by product 2–6 weeks Photography €2,500–€4,500 €100–€300 a property shoot 4–8 weeks

Start-up cost is only half the picture. Grinds and dog walking can cover their costs within weeks, while streaming and photography tie up more money and take longer to pay back. The cheapest idea isn’t always the fastest route to profit, so weigh both columns before choosing.

1. Social Media Management

Plenty of local restaurants, gyms and trades know they should post more but never find the time. Build a few case studies for friends’ businesses first, so prospects can see real results. Package prices clearly, for example three platforms and twelve posts a month, so the scope doesn’t quietly grow as clients ask for extras.

2. Virtual Assistant Services

Inbox management, invoicing and diary control are tasks busy owners happily hand over. Clients can be anywhere in Ireland or abroad. Specialising in solicitors, property managers or tradespeople makes it easier to stand out and charge more than a general assistant.

3. Live Streaming and Video Reviews

A microphone, webcam and simple lighting are the main costs, with the rest covering editing software and months of trial and error. Gaming, crafts and tech reviews are popular niches, and some streamers cover online casino games for adult audiences, walking viewers through a lobby such as NVcasino and explaining RTP, volatility and bonus terms rather than chasing wins. Income comes from ads, subscriptions and sponsorships, so business money should never be used for stakes. Gambling content needs age restrictions, and any affiliate or sponsored links must be clearly labelled under ASAI rules.

4. Grinds and Online Tutoring

Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle grinds remain in steady demand, especially in maths, languages and science. Teaching online lets you take students from any county, while past exam papers provide free material. Garda vetting is usually arranged through a school or grinds agency you work with, and sessions with minors call for a clear safeguarding policy.

5. Dog Walking and Pet Sitting

Repeat weekly clients make income predictable, and holiday pet sitting fills gaps during summer and Christmas. Insurance and a pet first-aid course are the main costs, and your policy should cover holding clients’ keys. Keep group walks small and agree in writing what happens if a pet becomes ill or injured, including which vet to call and who pays.

6. Home Baking for Markets and Cafés

Celebration cakes, sourdough and allergy-friendly bakes sell well at weekend markets and to small cafés. Any food business run from home must register with the HSE environmental health service before selling. Allergen information must be on labels for pre-packed goods and in writing for unwrapped bakes. A short menu keeps ingredient waste low while you learn what sells.

7. Event and Property Photography

A second-hand camera body and two good lenses open doors to estate agents, christenings and corporate headshots. Property work brings repeat business, while events pay more per booking but fall mainly on weekends. Photo editing needs a capable laptop, so budget for an upgrade if yours is basic. Agree image rights in writing before each shoot.

How to Pick the Right One

Start with what you already do well and how many hours you can commit. Some ideas tie you to fixed hours, while others fit around a day job. Test demand cheaply before buying more kit: offer a trial session, a discounted first month or a single market stall.

Before You Spend the First Euro

A few administrative steps protect you and your customers and let you invoice properly from day one. Before your first job, make sure you have:

registered as a sole trader for income tax through Revenue’s online services

registered your business name with the Companies Registration Office, if it differs from your own

arranged public liability insurance, plus professional indemnity for advice-based work

Once you’re trading, you’ll file a Form 11 each year and pay preliminary tax, USC and PRSI on your self-employed income. VAT registration becomes compulsory when turnover passes 42,500 EUR for services or 85,000 EUR for most goods, though some food producers face the lower limit. Your Local Enterprise Office can explain current grants, mentoring and training before you commit the full 5,000 EUR.