“Obsessed” – Cacace Ready To Go To War For Two-Time World Champion Status

Anthony Cacace says he is on the “brink of obsession” as he prepares to cement his status as an all-time Irish great.

The Belfast man challenges Jazza Dickens for WBA honours on March 14th and could become a two-time world champion with victory.

Victory would see the former IBF world title holder go from a modern great to entering the realm populated by the likes of Steve Collins, Barry McGuigan, Wayne McCullough, Andy Lee, Carl Frampton, Ryan Burnett and Katie Taylor.

The legacy element has focused his mind further.

“I am fully focused,” he comments. “I’m on the brink of obsessed at this point. This is a chance to become a two-time world champion — that just blows my mind.”

The chance comes around late for someone who has been earmarked as a standout talent since his teens.

However, the 36-year-old insists age is no concern.

“I don’t feel old at all. My body’s still in shape, my mind’s still sharp. I believe now’s my time — and if I have to go to 40, I’ll go.”

The Queensberry boxer believes the clash with Dickens has all the ingredients to become a modern Irish classic, despite the fact his opponent hails from Liverpool.

Dicken’s Dublin connections make it an Irish showdown and their back stories as well as fighting styles make it a possible classic.

“This could be one of the best Irish fights in a long time,” he predicted. “We both know the ups and downs of boxing. Man to man, I fully respect him — but on fight night we’re going to war, and we’re going to war proper.”

Despite the stakes, the former champion refuses to look beyond Dickens or entertain talk of unification fights.

“I’m not looking at anyone else,” he said. “He’s got the belt — I don’t. I have to go and take it.”